Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

OPS Superintendent suspended, KSP investigation underway

Dr. Matthew Constant
Dr. Matthew Constant
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Kentucky State Police investigation is underway into Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant.

Owensboro Board of Education Chair Dr. Jeremy Luckett says Dr. Constant has been suspended with pay during the investigation.

He would not say what the investigation is about.

Anita Burnette has been appointed to serve as Interim Superintendent.

Here is the statement from Dr. Luckett.

“This evening, the Owensboro Board of Education made the decision to suspend superintendent Dr Matthew Constant with pay pending an investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

We cannot comment on the details of the investigation other than informing you that it does not involve any current or former student or staff member of Owensboro Public Schools.

We have immense faith that Mrs. Anita Burnette will continue to lead this district in the interim while the investigation progresses.

At this time, there is no plan to initiate a search for a new superintendent.”

Dr. Luckett says any other information would have to come from KSP

We’ve reached out to them as well.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50-year-old Bradley Gillespie
Day 1 coverage: HPD searching for escaped Ohio inmate
Man sentenced to federal prison for 5 year scheme to defraud employer
Pacomio Gene Alire
KSP: Shots fired at officers during 3 county chase
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
Ohio man who lives near prison escape now on business in Henderson
Man who lives near where Ohio inmates escaped now in Henderson for business

Latest News

People in Henderson push ahead despite murderer on the loose
People in Henderson push ahead despite murderer on the loose
People in Henderson push ahead despite murderer on the loose
People in Henderson push ahead despite murderer on the loose
Posey Co. authorities arrest 21 people in ‘Operation Last Dance’ drug bust
Day 2: HPD releases new pictures of escaped Ohio inmate