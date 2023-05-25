OPS Superintendent suspended, KSP investigation underway

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Kentucky State Police investigation is underway into Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant.

Owensboro Board of Education Chair Dr. Jeremy Luckett says Dr. Constant has been suspended with pay during the investigation.

He would not say what the investigation is about.

Anita Burnette has been appointed to serve as Interim Superintendent.

Here is the statement from Dr. Luckett.

“This evening, the Owensboro Board of Education made the decision to suspend superintendent Dr Matthew Constant with pay pending an investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

We cannot comment on the details of the investigation other than informing you that it does not involve any current or former student or staff member of Owensboro Public Schools.

We have immense faith that Mrs. Anita Burnette will continue to lead this district in the interim while the investigation progresses.

At this time, there is no plan to initiate a search for a new superintendent.”

Dr. Luckett says any other information would have to come from KSP

We’ve reached out to them as well.

