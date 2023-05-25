Birthday Club
Ohio man who lives near prison escape now in Henderson for business

Ohio man who lives near prison escape now on business in Henderson
By Caroline Klapp
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The convict on the loose has captured the attention of most everyone in Henderson, but for one man, this story really hits home.

Work brought Kevin Vickers to Henderson Wednesday. He’s there to help with the opening of the new Pratt Paper Plant.

Vickers knew all about the escaped prisoners from Lima.

“When I got into town, my wife she texted me and said there was two escapees in Lima, and we figured they were still in Ohio,” said Vickers.

It turns out he and his family live just 30 miles down the road from where the two inmates escaped.

“Then I saw a text message this morning that two of these guys were in Henderson. Like what are the odds of that?” said Vickers.

Vickers says he went from being worried for his wife’s safety to a state of amazement at the coincidence

“Now it’s just, kind of nuts. Trying to put two and two together that that’s where I live, and I’m down here of all places,” he said.

