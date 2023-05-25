Birthday Club
Officers identified in E. Louisiana St. shooting in Evansville

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has named the officers involved in the shooting on East Louisiana Street from May 17.

Officials say Officer Cole Miles and Detective John Montgomery are back on duty after the three day administrative leave.

Police say it started after 36-year-old Samuel Curry Jr. was pulled over at the Sunoco Gas Station.

[Previous Story: EPD: Man in custody after officer-involved shooting]

After showing a gun, police say they fired several shots at him.

Curry was not hurt and was then arrested.

He is facing several charges including felony intimidation.

