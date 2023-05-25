Birthday Club
Not guilty plea entered for Pearl Dry Cleaners arson suspect

25-year-old Charles Perrin
25-year-old Charles Perrin(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A not guilty plea was entered Wednesday on behalf of the man accused of setting fire to the Old Pearl Cleaners in downtown Evansville

25-year old Charles Perrin is being held without bond on arson and criminal mischief charges.

[Previous: Old Pearl Cleaners building destroyed by fire]

[Previous: EPD: Man charged with arson in connection with Evansville business fire]

Firefighters say Perrin admitted to setting fire to the building early Wednesday morning.

Officers say he got an adrenaline rush from it, and went back to the scene to “admire his work”.

A review hearing has been set for June.

