Neighbors react to crash and manhunt for escaped murderer

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The people living out near Camaro Court in Henderson are still on high alert following the police chase that ended there Wednesday morning.

Maggie Collier lives in one the neighborhoods that saw a higher police presence.

“We’ve been seeing the policeman, state troopers, sheriff officers come by here. So that’s secured, I think, in a way, ya know, just to make sure that they’re still looking and patrolling the areas. But yes, it’s very rare to have anything like this happen in Henderson, much less our neighborhood,” said Collier.

She says she woke up to texts from friends and family about locking doors and being on the lookout for an Ohio inmate on the loose.

Allen Brouette lives about a block away from Collier. He says he was shocked to find out the inmate was in his neighborhood.

“It’s a great neighborhood. You’re close to the hospital, and you’re close to the Walmart. I mean, a lot of things. I mean, it’s a great location. It is, and the people are great through here. "

Brouette says he’s lived in this neighborhood since 1996, and it’s normally quiet.

ALLEN: “my wife and I moved in it was only 3 kids that lived here. Everybody else was retired. Now it’s back the way again ya know it’s just a few kids and I’m retired that’s just the way it is.”

Brouette (BRU-AT) and Collier (CALL-YER) have both been on the lookout since the news came out that the manhunt search was still underway.

MAGGIE: “I think it’s probably been very exciting for the neighbors just to kind of keep an eye out today and see what’s going on and if theres anybody we need to ya kno w call in and let them know we’ve seen somebody or things like that - I’ve been watching my ring camera too so I haven’t had any alerts besides cats on the rings camera”

Police are still asking that people lock their doors, and if possible. Stay in their homes. If you have any information regarding the Ohio inmate please contact the police.

