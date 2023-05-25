Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man accused of Mo’s House fatal stabbing set to to be sentenced

Man accused of Mo’s House fatal stabbing set to to be sentenced
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of killing another man at Mo’s House in Evansville is scheduled to be sentenced.

Police say Zachary Parksey stabbed Colin McHargue back in October.

[Previous Story: Evansville bar stabbing victim identified, suspect facing murder charge]

When police arrived, they say McHargue was found inside with a stab wound to his neck.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials say it started after the two got into a fight in the bathroom.

Police say when they confronted Parksey, he was covered in blood while leaving the scene.

We will update you on 14 News with what’s announced in Thursday’s sentencing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50-year-old Bradley Gillespie
Search continues for convicted murderer and prison escapee in Henderson
Pacomio Gene Alire
KSP: Shots fired at officers during 3 county chase
Man sentenced to federal prison for 5 year scheme to defraud employer
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

Latest News

5/25 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Man accused of Mo’s House fatal stabbing set to to be sentenced
Man accused of Mo’s House fatal stabbing set to to be sentenced
5/25 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
5/25 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Neighbors react to crash and manhunt for escaped murderer
Neighbors react to crash and manhunt for escaped murderer