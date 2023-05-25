Man accused of Mo’s House fatal stabbing set to to be sentenced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of killing another man at Mo’s House in Evansville is scheduled to be sentenced.

Police say Zachary Parksey stabbed Colin McHargue back in October.

[Previous Story: Evansville bar stabbing victim identified, suspect facing murder charge]

When police arrived, they say McHargue was found inside with a stab wound to his neck.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials say it started after the two got into a fight in the bathroom.

Police say when they confronted Parksey, he was covered in blood while leaving the scene.

We will update you on 14 News with what’s announced in Thursday’s sentencing.

