Ky. Gov. Beshear honors 7 fallen peace officers at memorial ceremony

RICHMOND, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear honored seven peace officers who lost their lives in service to the commonwealth in 2022.

The governor was joined by law enforcement families and representatives of the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation for the ceremony.

“To become a peace officer is to make sacrifices and demonstrate courage and resilience that many of us only wish we were capable of, knowing that you may not come home at the end of your shift,” Gov. Beshear said. “The seven officers we lost last year knew this and still continued to serve in name of creating safer communities. They demonstrated courage until the very end, and for that, the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky is eternally grateful.”

Gov. Beshear said that Kentucky’s law enforcement memorial monument holds the names of 579 men and women heroes who have died in the line of duty since 1845 after adding Thursday’s seven officers, and two historical individuals.

The following people are this year’s officer memorial ceremony honored:

Ohio County Deputy James “Jerry” Critchelow, end of watch April 20, 2022. Deputy Critchelow died five days after suffering a heart attack while directing traffic in front of Ohio County High School.

London Police Officer Travis D. Hurley, end of watch Jan. 27, 2022. Officer Hurley died from complications of COVID-19 contracted from exposure while on duty.

Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody W. Cash, end of watch May 16, 2022. Deputy Cash was shot and killed in front of the Marshall County Courthouse by a prisoner who was carrying a concealed gun.

Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph H. Frasure, end of watch June 30, 2022. Capt. Frasure was shot and killed in Allen, Ky., by a man who was wanted for domestic violence offenses.

Floyd County Deputy William E. Petry, end of watch June 30, 2022. Deputy Petry was shot and killed in Allen, Ky., by a man who was wanted for domestic violence offenses.

Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins, end of watch July 1, 2022. Officer Chaffins was shot and killed in Allen, Ky., by a man who was wanted for domestic violence offenses.

London Police Officer Logan K. Medlock, end of watch Oct. 30, 2022. Officer Medlock was killed when a drunk driver struck his patrol car.

The two historical honorees added to the monument this year are:

Harlan Police Officer Dixon A. Sasser, end of watch Oct. 13, 1918. Officer Sasser was shot and killed by a man who had just been released on bond for bootlegging.

Jefferson County Deputy Crockett M. Riddell, end of watch Jan. 13, 1933. Deputy Riddell was shot and killed while questioning four men who were loitering.

