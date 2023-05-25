Birthday Club
Indy 500 driver talks with 14 News ahead of the big race

By Josh Lucca
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indy 500 is right around the corner and 14 News was able to sit down with one of the drivers.

Patricio, or ‘Pato’ O’Ward is driving the Number 5 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren and will start fifth in row two this Sunday.

Pato was named 2020 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year and has placed sixth, fourth, and second the past three years.

Pato says he is excited for the big day, and looking to have his best showing yet.

“It’s our Superbowl. It’s the biggest race that we have all year, and we got a great starting position. We are rolling off fifth. Best qualifying we’ve ever had in the Indy 500. So, yea I’m pumped for next Sunday,” said O’Ward.

The Indy 500 takes place Sunday, May 28 at 10 a m. on WFIE.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

