HPD releases new pictures of escaped Ohio inmate, enters day 2 of search

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says they are still looking for the convicted murderer who escaped an Ohio jail on Monday.

That man is 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie.

50-year-old Bradley Gillespie (Henderson Police Department)

On Thursday, HPD released new pictures of Gillespie, one of them revealing a tattoo on his bicep.

According to a social media post, the police department is using all of its manpower and investigating all information to find him.

They are asking people to review any home surveillance that you might have since May 24 at 3:17 a.m.

An award for up to $20,000 is being offered, according to the United States Marshals Service, for information that directly leads to the arrest of Gillespie.

HPD says if you see a person matching Gillespie’s description, contact 911 immediately and do not approach him. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The search originally began when Gillespie, and another escaped inmate James Lee, were seen by Henderson police early Wednesday.

Lee was caught after running away from a vehicle the two had crashed, but Gillespie got away.

HPD says they know Gillespie was in the area of Hays Boat Ramp after they found his shoe later in the morning.

Shortly after, several officers went to that area and began searching with flashlights.

The situation seemed to calm down after about 20 minutes, but law enforcement are still looking for Gillespie.

