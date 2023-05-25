Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Gabby Petito’s parents get ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother

FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to her death.(Gabby Petito / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A letter Brian Laundrie’s mother supposedly wrote to her son is now at the center of a civil case in Florida.

On Wednesday, attorneys for both sides argued in a Sarasota County courtroom over whether the letter is relevant in Gabby Petito’s parents’ lawsuit against the Laundries.

Petito’s parents have a copy of the letter.

The letter reportedly references to getting a shovel and burying a body, and the envelope it was in said, “burn after reading.”

The letter is undated but was recovered from Brian Laundrie’s backpack when his remains were found back in October 2021.

The Petitos are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to Gabby Petito’s death.

They said the Laundries refused to return calls or texts while she was missing.

The Laundries have argued in court filings they had no duty to the Petitos.

Brian Laundrie confessed in a notebook that he was responsible for Gabby Petitos death before he took his own life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50-year-old Bradley Gillespie
Search continues for convicted murderer and prison escapee in Henderson
Pacomio Gene Alire
KSP: Shots fired at officers during 3 county chase
Man sentenced to federal prison for 5 year scheme to defraud employer
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

Latest News

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Col. CQ Brown, Jr., pilots an aircraft at Nellis...
Air Force fighter pilot tapped by Biden to be next Joint Chiefs chairman has history of firsts
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in...
After Typhoon Mawar battered Guam, ‘what used to be a jungle looks like toothpicks’
29-year-old Zachary Parksey
Man accused of Mo’s House fatal stabbing set to to be sentenced
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion...
Indiana doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion