Evansville teens to learn financial literacy all while giving back
By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four teens at the Young and Established center will soon be running a food truck.

It’s aimed to teach teens how to handle money and how to communicate with customers.

We’re told some of the proceeds from the truck will benefit the community.

Young and Established Courtney Johnson CEO, meeting with teens who will be running food truck
Young and Established Courtney Johnson CEO, meeting with teens who will be running food truck(wfie)

Urijah Montoya, the co-owner of the truck says this project will get him ready for the real world.

”Being a younger kid having a job can just further your resume and get a better job. I think it’s a really good skill to learn and know how to work with money and things like that” said Montoya.

The teens are also looking for business sponsors for the food truck, if interested contact Young and Established.

