Evansville felon sentenced to more time after escape from halfway house

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office say 28-year-old Austin Pam, of Evansville, has been sentenced to an additional 33 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to escape from custody.

Back in January 2019, Pam was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm and for violating the terms of his supervised release in a different case.

In September 2021, officials say Pam was transferred to the Volunteers of America in Evansville to complete his sentence.

They say in November 2021, with just about four months left to go of his sentence, VOA staff noticed Pam had not returned after his shift at work.

Officials say his boss told them he never showed up for his shift.

They say he was caught six months later.

According to our previous reports, this isn’t the first time Pam has tried to get away.

In 2013, police say he tried to run from them, but was caught.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

