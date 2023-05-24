Birthday Club
Women’s Hospital USTA Classic to be back in Evansville this July

Field set for 23rd Deaconess Women's Hospital Tennis Classic
Field set for 23rd Deaconess Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tournament Director Kim Poynter announced at a press conference on Tuesday that The Women’s Hospital Classic, a USTA 60K Pro Circuit Event, will return to Evansville July 17th to 23rd, at the Wesselman Park Tennis Center. The Women’s Hospital CEO, Chris Ryan, discussed the importance of a high-class event for the Evansville area.

The tournament, in its 24th year, will feature players ranked as high as 150 in the world and will be a part of the U.S. Open Wildcard Challenge. The USTA Pro Circuit was formed in 1979 to provide American players the opportunity to earn professional ranking points to qualify for higher level tournaments. The Circuit is now the largest Pro Circuit in the world, featuring more than 100 events each year.

The tournament has been a mainstay for the Evansville area and has hosted seventy-five players who have gone on to play in the US Open. Including previous top ten ranked Naomi Osaka and Madison Keys in singles as well Caty McNally and Nicole Melichar in doubles. Three of the four semifinalist from 2022 will be competing in the French Open next week.

