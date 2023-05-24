Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Breaking news right now from Henderson.

Police are asking those in the area of Camero Drive to stay inside.

Officers say they are looking for Bradley Gillespie, a dangerous suspect out of Ohio.

The man accused of setting the old pearl cleaners building on fire is expecting in court Wednesday.

This comes as he’s been switched to a new court.

Meanwhile, the new owner of the Carpenter house, a historic home right next to the Pearl Cleaners building is cleaning up water damage.

All while trying to give the old home new life.

Two small children that were reported missing are now safe in Perry County.

And after 172 years, a Gibson County elementary school is closing their doors.

