Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

5/24 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Breaking news right now from Henderson.

Police are asking those in the area of Camero Drive to stay inside.

Officers say they are looking for Bradley Gillespie, a dangerous suspect out of Ohio.

The man accused of setting the old pearl cleaners building on fire is expecting in court Wednesday.

This comes as he’s been switched to a new court.

Meanwhile, the new owner of the Carpenter house, a historic home right next to the Pearl Cleaners building is cleaning up water damage.

All while trying to give the old home new life.

Two small children that were reported missing are now safe in Perry County.

And after 172 years, a Gibson County elementary school is closing their doors.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
52-year-old Roger Greathouse Jr.,
PCSO: Man out on bond arrested during traffic stop in Posey Co.
Parts of Hwy 41 close for motorcyclists annual ‘Run For the Wall’ trip
Parts of Hwy 41 close for motorcyclists annual ‘Run For the Wall’ trip
Edwards Co. School student killed in motorcycle crash, officials say
Edwards Co. School student killed in motorcycle crash, officials say
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

Latest News

50-year-old Bradley Gillespie
HPD: Police searching in Henderson for escaped Ohio inmate
5/24 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
5/24 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
HPD: Police searching in Henderson for escaped Ohio inmate
HPD: Police searching in Henderson for escaped Ohio inmate
HPD: Police searching in Henderson for escaped Ohio inmate