USI Baseball’s McNew & Niehaus honored by Ohio Valley Conference

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana senior catcher/infielder Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana) and freshman infielder Caleb Niehaus (Newburgh, Indiana) were honored by the Ohio Valley Conference at a banquet prior to the start of the baseball championship tournament in Marion, Illinois.

McNew was named second-team All-OVC as a utility player, seeing action this season behind the plate, at second base, and in the outfield this season. He is third on the team in hitting with a .306 average, while ranking second on the team with 44 RBIs and five home runs.

The senior backstop also is hitting .340 in OVC action with three home runs and 22 RBIs.

McNew is a career .306 hitter with 170 RBIs, 51 doubles, and 25 home runs. The 25 home runs and 170 RBIs rank fifth all-time at USI, while his 51 doubles are sixth in USI history. Throughout his career, McNew has played every position except pitcher, shortstop, and center field.

Niehaus was named to the 13-member OVC All-Freshman team after hitting .260 during his first season with 43 RBIs, ranking third on the team. He also smacked three home runs, had 10 doubles, and posted three triples.

An OVC Player of the Week in February, Niehaus, who saw action at second base, third base, and shortstop this spring, had a season-best three hits five times and drove in a season-high four RBIs versus Western Illinois University.

The Eagles start post-season action Wednesday at 9 a.m. when they open the OVC Championship against Eastern Illinois University at Mt. Dew Ballpark in Marion. USI enters the tournament as the eighth seed, while EIU is the fifth seed.

USI post-season coverage and OVC Championship information can be found on USIScreamingEagles.com and OVCSports.com.

