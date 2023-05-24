Birthday Club
UE’s Hayes & Lasam named to MVC Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team

Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team secured its third-straight victory in a 66-60 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday afternoon inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.(Source: UE Athletics)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville senior thrower Jaden Hayes (Huntingburg, Ind./Southridge) and sophomore triple jumper Denzel Lasam (St. Louis, Mo./De Smet Jesuit) have been named to the Missouri Valley Conference’s Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team for their work both in the classroom and in the field.

In order to earn MVC Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team status, individuals must have a cumulative grade-point average above 3.50, be at least a sophomore in both academic and athletic standing at their respective MVC institution, and finish in the top eight of an individual event or top three in a relay event at either the MVC Indoor or Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Hayes earned MVC Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team honors by posting a 3.74 GPA in Neuroscience at UE, while also finishing seventh in the discus event at the Outdoor Championships with a school-record throw of 50.24 meters (164′ 10″).  Lasam joined Hayes on the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team by posting a 3.77 GPA in Exercise Science at UE, while placing sixth in the men’s triple jump at the MVC Outdoor Championships with a leap of 13.32 meters (43′ 8.5″).

It marks the fourth-straight year in which Evansville has placed someone on the MVC’s Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team.  UE restarted its Track & Field program six years ago.

