Sunny and pleasant through Memorial Day

No rain in sight through middle of next week
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High temperatures on Wednesday soared into the upper 80s for our warmest day of the year so far.  A weak cold front will drop through the Tri-State overnight and bring cooler air in for Thursday.  Morning lows on Thursday will dip into the upper 50s and highs will stay in the middle 70s.   Friday will bring the coolest morning of the week as the low drops to 50 and the high climbs to the mid 70s.  Sunny and pleasant over the weekend with highs in the 70s through Memorial Day.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

