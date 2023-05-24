Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Second round of EVSC graduation ceremonies began Tuesday

Second round of EVSC graduation ceremonies began Tuesday
Second round of EVSC graduation ceremonies began Tuesday
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday night was the second round of Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation graduations.

New Tech Institute, EVSC Virtual Academy, and Harwood students crossed the stage.

Harwood Career Preparatory High School held its last graduation for students.

Several students were sad the school will be closing, but they were grateful for the education they received.

”The teachers are definitely more caring and I feel like they definitely try to help you more than other public schools. It’s more of a controlled environment to learn,” says Harwood graduate, Amya Adams.

“They had a CNA program,” says Harwood graduate, Danielle Harris. “I did that and I actually just got certified on Friday, so I’m excited about that. I’m going to start working.”

Reitz, Bosse, and Harrison High Schools will be last group of EVSC schools to graduate Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
Parts of Hwy 41 close for motorcyclists annual ‘Run For the Wall’ trip
Parts of Hwy 41 close for motorcyclists annual ‘Run For the Wall’ trip
Dispatch: Hit-and-run shuts down WB Lloyd Expressway
UPDATE: WB Lloyd Expressway back open after hit-and-run report
Affidavit: Woman arrested, accused of holding child’s head down in toilet
Affidavit: Woman arrested, accused of holding child’s head down in toilet
Gabriel Iglesias
Comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias coming to Evansville

Latest News

Carpenter House renovations underway after Pearl Cleaners fire
Carpenter House renovations underway after Pearl Cleaners fire
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Gov. Beshear joins Big Rivers Electric Corp. for headquarters ribbon cutting
Gov. Beshear joins Big Rivers Electric Corp. for headquarters ribbon cutting
Major talent competition to be held in Owensboro