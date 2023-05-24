Second round of EVSC graduation ceremonies began Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday night was the second round of Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation graduations.

New Tech Institute, EVSC Virtual Academy, and Harwood students crossed the stage.

Harwood Career Preparatory High School held its last graduation for students.

Several students were sad the school will be closing, but they were grateful for the education they received.

”The teachers are definitely more caring and I feel like they definitely try to help you more than other public schools. It’s more of a controlled environment to learn,” says Harwood graduate, Amya Adams.

“They had a CNA program,” says Harwood graduate, Danielle Harris. “I did that and I actually just got certified on Friday, so I’m excited about that. I’m going to start working.”

Reitz, Bosse, and Harrison High Schools will be last group of EVSC schools to graduate Wednesday.

