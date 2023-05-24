Paddle Boat rentals returning to Mesker Park Zoo

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden has announced paddle boat rentals are returning.

Officials say the boats will be available starting Memorial Day weekend.

They can be rented daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Labor Day.

The zoo says they are excited to bring the paddle boats back since they have been unavailable since Covid-19 started.

The boat rentals are two tokens per person for 30 minutes.

They say you must be at least three years old to ride and be accompanied by an adult if you are under the age of 17.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.