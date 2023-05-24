Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Paddle Boat rentals returning to Mesker Park Zoo

Paddle Boat rentals returning to Mesker Park Zoo
Paddle Boat rentals returning to Mesker Park Zoo(Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden has announced paddle boat rentals are returning.

Officials say the boats will be available starting Memorial Day weekend.

They can be rented daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Labor Day.

The zoo says they are excited to bring the paddle boats back since they have been unavailable since Covid-19 started.

The boat rentals are two tokens per person for 30 minutes.

They say you must be at least three years old to ride and be accompanied by an adult if you are under the age of 17.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
52-year-old Roger Greathouse Jr.,
PCSO: Man out on bond arrested during traffic stop in Posey Co.
HPD: Police searching in Henderson for escaped Ohio inmate
HPD: Manhunt underway in Henderson for escaped Ohio inmate
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
Edwards Co. School student killed in motorcycle crash, officials say
Edwards Co. School student killed in motorcycle crash, officials say

Latest News

New details on escaped Ohio inmate as manhunt continues
Evansville man sentenced to prison for sharing child sexual abuse material
Dirt bike accident turns fatal in Webster Co.
5/24 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines