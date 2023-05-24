Birthday Club
Opening date set for new cannabis dispensary in Grayville
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News update on the cannabis dispensary set to open in Grayville, Illinois.

The company behind it, Terrabis, announced it will be open for business on Saturday June 17.

We’re told the grand opening celebration will include live music as well as local vendors.

The dispensary is located just off Interstate 64 at Exit 130 on Koehler Road.

According to state law, customers must be at least 21 years old.

Normal daily business hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Pending future state approval, the dispensary plans to incorporate a consumption lounge and one of the largest drive-thrus in the country

