HPD: Police searching in Henderson for escaped inmate from Ohio

50-year-old Bradley Gillespie
50-year-old Bradley Gillespie(Henderson Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says they believe an escaped inmate from Ohio is now on the loose in Henderson.

Police say they saw a vehicle early Wednesday morning believed to have two escaped inmates.

Officers say they drove off when they tried to pull them over.

According to HPD, one suspect was caught when the car crashed on Camaro Drive.

He has been identified as James Lee.

The other, 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie, is still on the loose.

They say Gillespie’s charges include murder, breaking and entering, and several weapon charges.

Police say they have a perimeter set up around the area.

You are asked to lock your doors and call 911 if you have any information.

