Gov. Beshear joins Big Rivers Electric Corp. for headquarters ribbon cutting

By Travis Onyett
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A major Kentucky corporation opened the doors to its new headquarters in downtown Owensboro.

Governor Andy Beshear joined local leaders and company officials for a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the new Big River Electric Corporation headquarters.

Big Rivers Electric is a power company that serves thousands of residents in Western Kentucky.

This newly-built four-story building will provide 100 new jobs and economic development for the city of Owensboro.

“By having good, strong local leadership who believes in Kentucky and believes in our families as much as I do, it means that next major development when it’s coming in, they’re going to look at us across the table and say ‘we’ll get the job done,” said Beshear.

Big Rivers Electric was previously headquartered in Henderson.

