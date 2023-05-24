Birthday Club
Evansville man sentenced to prison for sharing child sexual abuse material

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say a man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution of child sexual abuse.

According to court documents, back in September of 2021, investigators with the FBI and the Evansville Police Department received a tip from a social network dating app.

They say in the chat reported to authorities chat participants discussed sexual abuse of children.

An investigation identified 33-year-old Ricky Adams as a participant in the reported online session.

Officials say in the chat, Adams claimed to be sexually active with four children. At the time, Adams did not actually have access to any children.

According to a release, he sent at least two inappropriate pictures of minors.

Adams was sentenced to five years.

EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
52-year-old Roger Greathouse Jr.,
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
Edwards Co. School student killed in motorcycle crash, officials say

