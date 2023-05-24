Evansville man sentenced to prison for sharing child sexual abuse material

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say a man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution of child sexual abuse.

According to court documents, back in September of 2021, investigators with the FBI and the Evansville Police Department received a tip from a social network dating app.

They say in the chat reported to authorities chat participants discussed sexual abuse of children.

An investigation identified 33-year-old Ricky Adams as a participant in the reported online session.

Officials say in the chat, Adams claimed to be sexually active with four children. At the time, Adams did not actually have access to any children.

According to a release, he sent at least two inappropriate pictures of minors.

Adams was sentenced to five years.

