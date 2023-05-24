EPD officers involved in Indiana St. shooting names released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The names of the officers involved in a shooting in the 1500 block of Indiana Street have been released.

That shooting happened Tuesday, May 9.

According to a release, those officers have been identified as Jaylan Hyneman and Taz Cassidy.

They say that shooting happened after police recognized a man as someone with current felony warrants and approached him.

The warrant was for a failure to appear in connection with drug charges.

Body camera and dash camera footage shows a pair of officers approached with their weapons drawn and began yelling at him to show his hands.

He reached back and police say he pulled out a gun and cocked the slide back.

Officials say Hyneman was hired by the police department in March of 2021. Cassidy was hired in January of 2020.

The Evansville Police Department says Hyneman and Cassidy have returned back to active duty after completing a three-day administrative leave.

