EPD: Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say an Evansville man who was stopped for traffic violations is in custody after police found pills containing fentanyl.

Officials say just after noon Tuesday, police saw 20-year-old Skylar Spears driving east on Diamond Avenue when police saw him straddling lane lines and speeding.

Police say they asked Spears to get out of the vehicle and noticed something in his pocket.

Officials say Spears showed them a pill bottle saying it was his medication. The 22 pills tested positive for fentanyl.

Spears was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and booked on two traffic violations and dealing narcotics.

