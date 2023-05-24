Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

COVID-19 memorial coming to Kentucky Capitol grounds

COVID-19 memorial coming to Kentucky Capitol grounds
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear is set to dedicate a permanent COVID-19 Memorial on the Kentucky Capitol grounds Tuesday.

The governor, first lady and the Lieutenant Governor will be joined by state and local officials for the dedication.

The memorial is titled “United We Stand. Divided We Fall” and it was designed and sculpted by Kentucky native Amanda Matthews.

The same slogan is inscribed on the middle sculpture while bronze statues surround it.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
52-year-old Roger Greathouse Jr.,
PCSO: Man out on bond arrested during traffic stop in Posey Co.
Parts of Hwy 41 close for motorcyclists annual ‘Run For the Wall’ trip
Parts of Hwy 41 close for motorcyclists annual ‘Run For the Wall’ trip
Edwards Co. School student killed in motorcycle crash, officials say
Edwards Co. School student killed in motorcycle crash, officials say
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

Latest News

Carpenter House renovations underway after Pearl Cleaners fire
Carpenter House renovations underway after Pearl Cleaners fire
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Second round of EVSC graduation ceremonies began Tuesday
Second round of EVSC graduation ceremonies began Tuesday
Gov. Beshear joins Big Rivers Electric Corp. for headquarters ribbon cutting
Gov. Beshear joins Big Rivers Electric Corp. for headquarters ribbon cutting