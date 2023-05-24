COVID-19 memorial coming to Kentucky Capitol grounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear is set to dedicate a permanent COVID-19 Memorial on the Kentucky Capitol grounds Tuesday.

The governor, first lady and the Lieutenant Governor will be joined by state and local officials for the dedication.

The memorial is titled “United We Stand. Divided We Fall” and it was designed and sculpted by Kentucky native Amanda Matthews.

The same slogan is inscribed on the middle sculpture while bronze statues surround it.

