Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Authorities in Vanderburgh and Posey counties are looking for the jeep involved in a hit and run with a motorcycle.

That happened Monday afternoon at the Lloyd Expressway and University Parkway.

Developing overnight, a Kentucky sheriff’s deputies was killed in the line of duty.

Officials say it happened during a traffic stop just north of Lexington.

On the agenda for Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be in Owensboro.

Big Rivers is celebrating its move from Henderson to Daviess County.

Pomp and Circumstance in Evansville.

Lots of EVSC seniors are getting those diplomas.

