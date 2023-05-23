Traffic Alert: McCulloch Avenue to close Wednesday in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Regional Water Resource Agency says McCulloch Avenue will close from Wing Avenue to Gunther Avenue in Owensboro.

City officials say work is expected to last two weeks starting Wednesday, pending on no delays or weather issues.

Officials say traffic will be detoured during the closure.

Drivers are asked to use caution and pay attention while driving through the area.

