Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Traffic Alert: McCulloch Avenue to close Wednesday in Owensboro

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Regional Water Resource Agency says McCulloch Avenue will close from Wing Avenue to Gunther Avenue in Owensboro.

City officials say work is expected to last two weeks starting Wednesday, pending on no delays or weather issues.

Officials say traffic will be detoured during the closure.

Drivers are asked to use caution and pay attention while driving through the area.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
Parts of Hwy 41 to close for motorcyclists annual ‘Run For the Wall’ trip
Dispatch: Hit-and-run shuts down WB Lloyd Expressway
UPDATE: WB Lloyd Expressway back open after hit-and-run report
Affidavit: Woman arrested, accused of holding child’s head down in toilet
Affidavit: Woman arrested, accused of holding child’s head down in toilet
Gabriel Iglesias
Comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias coming to Evansville

Latest News

Tradewater Brewery holds ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday
Tradewater Brewery holds ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday
Mesker Park Zoo welcomes first ever Howler monkey baby
Mesker Park Zoo welcomes first ever Howler monkey baby
Tradewater Brewery holds ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday
Tradewater Brewery holds ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday
Bosse Field to host 6th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival
Bosse Field to host 6th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival