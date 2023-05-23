Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tradewater Brewery holds ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday

Tradewater Brewery holds ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A new brewery is just days away from opening its doors for business in Madisonville and Tuesday afternoon, we got a look inside.

According to the owner, Tradewater Brewing Company is the first craft brewery in Hopkins County.

On Tuesday, people came out to celebrate the new business with a ribbon cutting and tour.

Customers can choose from six different beers on tap that are all brewed on site.

Owner Ted Webb says he hopes to make the brewery a gathering place for people in the community.

”We want to make sure that we meet the community where they’re at,” says Webb. “What they want to do and have a place to hang out, being family friendly. You know if you want to come and have a beer and bring your kids with you, absolutely. We are going to make sure people are welcome here.”

Webb says he hopes to add some games, such as pinball machines, shuffleboard, and skee ball, in the space they share with the Ruby Concrete Company.

Tradewater Brewing Company will officially open its doors Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
Parts of Hwy 41 to close for motorcyclists annual ‘Run For the Wall’ trip
Dispatch: Hit-and-run shuts down WB Lloyd Expressway
UPDATE: WB Lloyd Expressway back open after hit-and-run report
Affidavit: Woman arrested, accused of holding child’s head down in toilet
Affidavit: Woman arrested, accused of holding child’s head down in toilet
Gabriel Iglesias
Comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias coming to Evansville

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: McCulloch Avenue to close Wednesday in Owensboro
Mesker Park Zoo welcomes first ever Howler monkey baby
Mesker Park Zoo welcomes first ever Howler monkey baby
Tradewater Brewery holds ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday
Tradewater Brewery holds ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday
Bosse Field to host 6th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival
Bosse Field to host 6th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival