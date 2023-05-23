Tradewater Brewery holds ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A new brewery is just days away from opening its doors for business in Madisonville and Tuesday afternoon, we got a look inside.

According to the owner, Tradewater Brewing Company is the first craft brewery in Hopkins County.

On Tuesday, people came out to celebrate the new business with a ribbon cutting and tour.

Customers can choose from six different beers on tap that are all brewed on site.

Owner Ted Webb says he hopes to make the brewery a gathering place for people in the community.

”We want to make sure that we meet the community where they’re at,” says Webb. “What they want to do and have a place to hang out, being family friendly. You know if you want to come and have a beer and bring your kids with you, absolutely. We are going to make sure people are welcome here.”

Webb says he hopes to add some games, such as pinball machines, shuffleboard, and skee ball, in the space they share with the Ruby Concrete Company.

Tradewater Brewing Company will officially open its doors Friday.

