A sunny, pleasant week continues

By Robinson Miles
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning will be clear and chilly as low temps rest in the lower 60s. We expect this afternoon to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of stray showers with high temps in the upper 70s to 80-degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny as high temperatures climb into the mid-80s. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with low temperatures down to the upper 50s.

