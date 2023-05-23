Sunny and dry streak continues

Birthday Club
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clear skies allowed temps to fall to 58 on Tuesday morning, while highs climbed into the lower 80s during the afternoon.  Still a slight chance for a few isolated pop-up showers through sunset.  Wednesday will be sunny and warm again with a high of 83.   A cold front will slide through on Wednesday night.  No rain expected, but temps will drop into the lowrt 50s on Thursday morning with highs in the lower 70s in the afternoon.  Friday will be the coolest morning of the week as lows sink to 50 and highs recover into the middle 70s.   Sunny and dry for the Memorial Day weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

