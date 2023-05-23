PCSO: Man out on bond arrested during traffic stop in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man after stopping him for speeding.

Deputies say they saw a speeding motorcycle on West Franklin Road around 12:00 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a release, the driver, later identified as 52-year-old Roger Greathouse Jr., did not pull over, and continued driving about a mile and a half before stopping.

During the stop, PCSO says deputies found a small baggie of meth.

Officials say Greathouse was arrested and booked into the Posey County Jail where he is facing a resisting law enforcement and possession of meth charge.

They say Greathouse was just released from Vanderburgh County earlier this month on a $10,000.

He is now booked into the Posey County Jail with no bond, due to the resisting arrest charge. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Roger Greathouse (Posey County Sheriff's Office)

