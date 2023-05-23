Birthday Club
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
By Mitchell Carter
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In the area of Orchid Road in Perry County, two children were missing for hours Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police, it’s believed the 3-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl were playing in the backyard and wandered into the woods.

Perry County law enforcement put the call out to surrounding agencies just before 11 a.m.., and the hunt was on.

Not only did local law enforcement, fire, and EMS respond, there were agencies from out-of-state who were in the area doing K9 training with the Department of Natural Resources who also jumped into action.

What’s normally a quiet, private section of Perry County was swarming with Police K9′s, drones, dozens of a officers, and even a helicopter.

According to Indiana State Police Sergeant John Davis, the extra numbers played into their hand.

“There were multiple agencies in the area. They also responded. I believe there were probably 20-25 agencies,” says Davis.

The two kids were found just hours later.

First, the boy just before 1 p.m., located by Deputy Marsh with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office a few hundred yards into the woods.

An hour later, the girl was found by Sergeant Brock Werne of the Indiana State Police.

Davis says they were glad to be able to pull a happy ending out of a horrible situation.

“With law enforcement, we always deal with the negativity,” explains Davis, “and this is an actual positive that we can deal with for the public with coordination with other agencies to get something positive done.”

