Mesker Park Zoo welcomes first ever Howler monkey baby

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Mesker Park Zoo say they have welcomed their first ever Howler monkey baby.

According to a social media post, the baby was born to parents Ulick and Callie.

They say all three were able to go out on the exhibit Tuesday.

To visit their newest member, zoo officials say to stop by the Amazonia.

The zoo says they don’t know the gender of the monkey just yet, but they hope to know once the baby starts to explore on its own.

Mesker Park Zoo welcomes first ever Howler monkey (Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden)

