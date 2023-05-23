Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch speaks at E-REP event

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch speaks at E-REP event
By Caroline Klapp
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch spoke to a sold-out crowd at the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership’s event about improving Indiana’s quality of life.

According to Crouch, in the last 10 years, Indiana’s population has grown by 300,000 people. She says while this is great news since there are still a lot of jobs to fill.

Crouch says there are around 156,000 open job positions statewide. She says a focus for state leaders is to continue to improve the state’s quality of life, to attract more people to Indiana to fill those jobs.

Crouch says the READI grants are a big part of this, it’s an investment of up to 50 million per region to advance programs and projects designed to better the economy and add to the population.

According to Crouch, this is critical, because quality of life is what determines where people choose to live.

“To be able to put in place those kind of quality of life projects that are going to make people want to live here, make people want to come here and end up keeping our young students here so we can continue to grow our population here in this great state of Indiana.”

Lt. Governor Crouch says another key focus is adding enough housing to support the growing population.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: ISP shutting down parts of US 41
VCSO: Couple arrested following investigation into missing funds at Burdette Park
VCSO: Couple arrested following investigation into missing funds at Burdette Park
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges after resisting law enforcement
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges after resisting law enforcement
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of...
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash near Ellis Park

Latest News

Traffic Alert: S. Kentucky Ave. closed for sewer repairs
Traffic Alert: S. Kentucky Ave. closed for sewer repairs
DNR official shares concerns after two accidents involving off road vehicles
DNR official shares concerns after two accidents involving off road vehicles
Woman reports vehicle windows shot out on I-165 off the bypass
Woman reports vehicle windows shot out on I-165 off the bypass
Vanderburgh Co. inmate faces charges after stabbing another inmate with pen
Vanderburgh Co. inmate faces charges after stabbing another inmate with pen