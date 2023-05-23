Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch speaks at E-REP event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch spoke to a sold-out crowd at the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership’s event about improving Indiana’s quality of life.

According to Crouch, in the last 10 years, Indiana’s population has grown by 300,000 people. She says while this is great news since there are still a lot of jobs to fill.

Crouch says there are around 156,000 open job positions statewide. She says a focus for state leaders is to continue to improve the state’s quality of life, to attract more people to Indiana to fill those jobs.

Crouch says the READI grants are a big part of this, it’s an investment of up to 50 million per region to advance programs and projects designed to better the economy and add to the population.

According to Crouch, this is critical, because quality of life is what determines where people choose to live.

“To be able to put in place those kind of quality of life projects that are going to make people want to live here, make people want to come here and end up keeping our young students here so we can continue to grow our population here in this great state of Indiana.”

Lt. Governor Crouch says another key focus is adding enough housing to support the growing population.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.