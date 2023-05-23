Have some extra room? Gibson Co. Animal Services adoption fees cut by 92 percent this week

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Are you looking for an animal to love? Are you willing to adopt, not shop?

If you said yes to either, or both of those questions, Gibson County Animal Services is the place to be this week.

“Right now my facility is over capacity we’re super full,” says Office Manager Adam Luttrull.

The shelter is looking to pair you with one of its adoptable pets.

“If you feel like you’re looking for a specific fit, chances are we got it,” Luttrull said.

Luttrull says shelter numbers have been trending in the wrong direction. They continue to fight against a problem that has plagued shelters nationwide.

Overcrowding.

“As our adoptions have slowed down, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in dump-offs and stray owner surrenders,” Luttrull said. “A lot of people are looking to cut down on the amount of mouths they’re feeding.”

So for one week, adoption fees have been cut by 92%, making the jump from $125 to just $10.

“That [$10] pays for everything,” Luttrull added. “That’ll pay for their spay or neuter, their rabies and age appropriate shots, wormer, heartworm check, and microchip.”

Young or old, big or small, the shelter has plenty of animals, over 100 to be exact.

They’re asking for your help, your compassion, and your love to bring these animals finally to their forever home.

“Biggest thing you’re gonna find with an animal from a shelter is there’s a whole different type of appreciation that they really truly do show,” Luttrull said. “They know that they’ve been saved, they know they’ve been rescued.”

Luttrull says they’ve had to stop allowing owner surrenders, due to their contract with the county requiring them to pick up strays. That means they need tom keep some space always available.

He added that if this week is not as successful as they hope, they may extend it into next week. Promotions like these are made possible through donations to the shelter.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The address for Gibson County Animal Services is 3840 County Rd 175, Princeton, IN 47670. The shelter’s phone number is (812) 386-8079.

