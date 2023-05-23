Birthday Club
Hanson Elementary construction to be complete in August

Hanson Elementary construction to be complete in August
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The new Hanson Elementary School has a project completion date.

The Hopkins County School Board was told at Monday night’s meeting that the project would be complete by August 3.

Previous Story: Construction on Hanson Elementary expected to last 6 more months

Project manager for A&K Construction, Nathan Kelso told the board they should have a temporary certificate of occupancy by May twenty sixth, which means teachers and staff could start moving into the new school.

The old Hanson Elementary School will be closing Wednesday.

