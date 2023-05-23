Hanson Elementary construction to be complete in August

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The new Hanson Elementary School has a project completion date.

The Hopkins County School Board was told at Monday night’s meeting that the project would be complete by August 3.

Previous Story: Construction on Hanson Elementary expected to last 6 more months

Project manager for A&K Construction, Nathan Kelso told the board they should have a temporary certificate of occupancy by May twenty sixth, which means teachers and staff could start moving into the new school.

The old Hanson Elementary School will be closing Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.