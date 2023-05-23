Former NBA Referee and Evansville native Ted Bernhardt passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former NBA referee and Evansville native Ted Bernardt passed away suddenly on Sunday night in Isabela, Puerto Rico.

Bernhardt worked as an NBA official for 17 seasons, from 1988-2006, and also officiated in the BSN (Baloncesto Superior Nacional) in the 1990s. He refereed in the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Jersey Nets in 2002.

One of Bernhardt’s most famous NBA highlights was when he was headbutted by the always-rambunctious, Chicago Bulls’ forward, Dennis Rodman, while Rodman was arguing a call.

For his career, Bernhardt refereed 934 games. Following his retirement from the NBA, Bernhardt eventually moved to Puerto Rico, where he lived until his death.

