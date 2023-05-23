EVSC holds first round of graduation ceremonies Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night featured the first round of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation graduations.

There were 389 students who walked across the stage Monday night at North High School.

Academy of Innovative Studies and Central High School students also graduated tonight.

Students and parents are very excited to celebrate this milestone.

”I’m a little teary-eyed, but I love it,” said mother of a graduate, Lonita Bennett. “I was waiting for this day. I knew he was going to do it. I’m excited for his future and all that he has in store for him.”

“I just want to thank them all for the love and support, for the constant encouragement to go through school,” said North graduate, Sean Bennett. “It was hard. I didn’t want to finish, actually but I pushed through.”

There will be three graduations tomorrow and Wednesday. New Tech Institute, EVSC Virtual Academy, and Harwood will be graduating Tuesday.

