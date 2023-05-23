Birthday Club
Edwards Co. School student killed in motorcycle crash, officials say

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EDWARDS CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Edwards County School officials say a student was killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday.

According to a Facebook post, officials say David Walkenbach died after he was rushed to the hospital.

Friends of the family report that he was hit by a truck while riding a motorcycle with a friend.

School officials say Walkenbach just finished his freshman year at Edwards County High School.

On Tuesday, the school held grief counseling for those that needed it.

We’re working to learn more on the condition of the other rider and how the crash happened.

