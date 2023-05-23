Dirt bike accident turns fatal in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A dirt bike accident we told you about yesterday has now been confirmed fatal.

The Henderson County Coroner confirms a 47-year-old man died after racing a dirt bike in Webster County.

Officials say the accident happened at the Echo Valley Motocross track in Sebree.

The victim was transported to Henderson for treatment and later died. His name has not been released.

This is now the third off-road vehicle accident over the last week in our counties, all of which have been fatal.

