Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dirt bike accident turns fatal in Webster Co.

Dirt bike accident turns fatal in Webster Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A dirt bike accident we told you about yesterday has now been confirmed fatal.

The Henderson County Coroner confirms a 47-year-old man died after racing a dirt bike in Webster County.

Officials say the accident happened at the Echo Valley Motocross track in Sebree.

The victim was transported to Henderson for treatment and later died. His name has not been released.

This is now the third off-road vehicle accident over the last week in our counties, all of which have been fatal.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
Parts of Hwy 41 close for motorcyclists annual ‘Run For the Wall’ trip
Parts of Hwy 41 close for motorcyclists annual ‘Run For the Wall’ trip
Dispatch: Hit-and-run shuts down WB Lloyd Expressway
UPDATE: WB Lloyd Expressway back open after hit-and-run report
Affidavit: Woman arrested, accused of holding child’s head down in toilet
Affidavit: Woman arrested, accused of holding child’s head down in toilet
Gabriel Iglesias
Comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias coming to Evansville

Latest News

Talent competition to perform at Grand Ole Opry to be held in Owensboro
Francisco Elementary School members say their final farewell
Francisco Elementary faculty say goodbye to the school
Three kittens available for adoption at Gibson Co. Animal Services in Princeton, IN.
Have some extra room? Gibson Co. Animal Services adoption fees cut by 92 percent this week
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching
Missing children found in Perry Co. after hours of searching