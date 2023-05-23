Birthday Club
Castle Girls Tennis continues Sectional Dominance

Castle Girls Tennis sectional recap
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARADISE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several sectional champions were crowned in IHSAA Girls Tennis, last week, and the Castle Knights were one of them.

The Lady Knights won the program’s 30th sectional title, and 26th in a row, with a 5-0 sweep of South Spencer.

Castle continued its tradition, of being the blue and gold standard for tennis, in sectional number 21.

“The girls work really hard, and we talk about that we just want to, I think it’s a Castle motto, to have just 1% improvement each day,” said Castle girls tennis head coach, Kelly Watson. “So we’re just trying to improve a little bit each day from the day before and just show a gradual improvement as the season goes on. We don’t ever want to take a sectional for granted.”

“It’s really exciting. Just being with all my friends and playing with them,” said Castle senior Ciera Mardis. “I think it’s great that we cheer each other on, ya know, say great job and we yell down the court and we’re always there for one another.”

Castle will now take on fellow tennis powerhouse, Memorial, in the regional, on Tuesday.

