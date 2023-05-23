Birthday Club
Bosse Field to host 6th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sixth annual Evansville Food Truck Festival is coming to Bosse Field this Sunday.

The festival will take place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a 2-hour VIPD from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guests will have access to over 50 food trucks, that include foods such as seafood and barbeque.

Event officials say guests can cast their vote for their favorite food truck to help determine who will be crowned the “People’s Choice Champion.”

The festival will also feature all-day live music, tailgate games and a kid’s zone.

General admission is $8.95, premium admission is $31.95 and VIP admission will be $41.85

Click here to purchase tickets.

