Aces Basketball Assistant Coach Marcus Wilson stepping down from his position

University of Evansville men's basketball program.(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach David Ragland has announced an update to his coaching staff as assistant coach Marcus Wilson has chosen to pursue other career opportunities.

“I want to personally thank Marcus for returning to the University of Evansville and working on our staff as we set the foundation for our program,” Ragland said.  “Marcus and I have relationship that dates back over 20 years and that friendship will never change.  He has a passion for the University of Evansville and helped our student-athletes realize what it means to be a Purple Aces.”

“Marcus’ true passion in life is to help people and I know that he will continue to do so in the future.”

