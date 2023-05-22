Woman reports vehicle windows shot out on I-165 off the bypass

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman says a woman driving on I-165 south just off the bypass reported her SUV windows were shot out.

According to Sheriff Youngman, the investigation is turned over to the criminal investigation division.

“No one was injured, she was quite shaken up by it, that is very understandable,” says Youngman. “This type of thing doesn’t happen every day, very often thank God, in this area,” said Sheriff Youngman. We want to make sure we find this person that’s responsible so we’re able to charge them.”

Officials say the woman reported seeing a man on the side of the road, potentially holding a rifle, prior to the window shattering. She wasn’t hurt, but they say she was visibly shaken when deputies got there.

Sheriff Youngman says Office Deputies responded to the incident, looked at the vehicle and surveyed the area for witnesses. He says it doesn’t appear that she was targeted.

“It is very alarming. You know nationwide things like this do happen from time to time. They don’t happen in this area,” said Sheriff Youngman. “Of course, you know there are a number of things that come to mind ya know, could it have been an accident? could someone have been target shooting? Could it have been intentional? We don’t see anything right now that would indicate that this was targeted because of who the person in the car was.”

Sheriff Youngman says his office will be increasing their patrols in the area where the incident occurred. He says they’ve spoken with the Kentucky State Police to make an effort to have a “heavier police presence than usual” to help the public feel safer.

If you have any information about the incident call the police or the Daviess County Sheriff’s office directly at (270)685-8444 .

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.