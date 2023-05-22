Vanderburgh Co. inmate faces charges after stabbing another inmate with pen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man recently sentenced for murder and attempted murder is now facing new charges after officials say he stabbed another inmate.

Daniel Alvey is now facing charges of battery after he got into a fight with another inmate.

Officials say Alvey asked for a medical slip and refused to give the officer their pen back but eventually complied.

Authorities say an inmate later pushed an emergency intercom button and said Alvey stabbed him with a pen.

Officials found four superficial stab wounds.

