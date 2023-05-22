Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Vanderburgh Co. inmate faces charges after stabbing another inmate with pen

Vanderburgh Co. inmate faces charges after stabbing another inmate with pen
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man recently sentenced for murder and attempted murder is now facing new charges after officials say he stabbed another inmate.

Daniel Alvey is now facing charges of battery after he got into a fight with another inmate.

Officials say Alvey asked for a medical slip and refused to give the officer their pen back but eventually complied.

Authorities say an inmate later pushed an emergency intercom button and said Alvey stabbed him with a pen.

Officials found four superficial stab wounds.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: ISP shutting down parts of US 41
VCSO: Couple arrested following investigation into missing funds at Burdette Park
VCSO: Couple arrested following investigation into missing funds at Burdette Park
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges after resisting law enforcement
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges after resisting law enforcement
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of...
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash near Ellis Park

Latest News

Traffic Alert: S. Kentucky Ave. closed for sewer repairs
Traffic Alert: S. Kentucky Ave. closed for sewer repairs
DNR official shares concerns after two accidents involving off road vehicles
DNR official shares concerns after two accidents involving off road vehicles
Woman reports vehicle windows shot out on I-165 off the bypass
Woman reports vehicle windows shot out on I-165 off the bypass
Dispatch: Hit-and-run shuts down WB Lloyd Expressway
UPDATE: WB Lloyd Expressway back open after hit-and-run report