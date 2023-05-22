Traffic Alert; ISP shutting down parts of US 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police will be shutting down parts of US 41 on Tuesday.

According to a release, that’s happening on Tuesday near Warrenton Road and I-64 eastbound at US 41.

They say that closure will happen while several hundred motorcyclists stop at Flying J Travel Center. The motorcyclists are traveling from California to Washington D.C. to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The group left California on May 17 and are scheduled to arrive in Washington D.C. on May 27.

Officials say the motorcyclist are scheduled for a gas stop and brief break at the Flying J Travel Center before continuing east on I-64 to Corydon.

The group is expected to arrive at around 2:15 p.m. and leave at around 3 p.m.

