Traffic Alert: I-69 southbound exit ramp closed for repaving

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials announced a traffic alert for Gibson County drivers.

According to officials, the I-69 southbound exit ramp to State Road 64 is closed just west of Oakland City.

Crews say they will be repaving and doing general repairs to the ramp .

Officials say the closure is expected to last a week and detour signs are currently posted.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.