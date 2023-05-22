Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: I-69 southbound exit ramp closed for repaving
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials announced a traffic alert for Gibson County drivers.

According to officials, the I-69 southbound exit ramp to State Road 64 is closed just west of Oakland City.

Crews say they will be repaving and doing general repairs to the ramp .

Officials say the closure is expected to last a week and detour signs are currently posted.

