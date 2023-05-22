Sunny and pleasant week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure will keep pleasant weather over the Tri-State for much of the week. Overnight lows will cool into the mid 50s to around 60. Highs will reach the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday and then ease back into the middle 70s Thursday through the weekend. An isolated shower or two may kick up on Tuesday afternoon, but the likelihood is very low. Normal temps for this time of the year are around 80 for the high and 60 for the low.

