Owensboro man wins 50K in Powerball drawing

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man said he almost forgot to check his Powerball tickets, but soon found out he had won $50,000.

Kentucky Lottery officials say he purchased the winning ticket from a Shell gas station May 12 on Bon Harbor Hills.

Officials say he wants to remain anonymous, but he plans to use some of his winnings towards helping his family, paying off his new truck and buying new fishing gear.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.